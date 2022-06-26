Youth Beatz free music festival cancels day two due to weather
- Published
A free music festival, which attracts thousands of people, has been forced to cancel its second day due to forecasted high winds.
Organisers of The Youth Beatz event at Park Farm in Dumfries said they were "beyond devastated".
On Saturday the opening of the gates had to be delayed due to the weather.
This was the first time the event had taken place since before the Covid Pandemic. Day Two acts were to include John Newman and the Vengaboys.
Announcing the cancellation on Twitter on Saturday night, the event organisers said: "This morning, we made the decision to delay the event opening due to the high winds, this was the right decision in the interests of everyone's safety."
They said expected winds of 50pmh presented a "much greater danger", adding " we cannot put into words our sadness at this announcement."
Youth Beatz bills itself as Scotland's biggest free music festival and has been staged in Dumfries since 2009.
It has been held at the town's Dock Park in the past but more recently moved to the Park Farm site.
There have been a number attempts to introduce a charge for attending but they have so far been resisted.