Ella Eyre kicks off Youth Beatz free music festival's return
- Published
Thousands of music fans are expected at a free festival in southern Scotland over the weekend.
The Youth Beatz event at Park Farm in Dumfries is back after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.
Day one on Saturday is to be headlined by Pixie Lott, Ella Eyre and Nathan Evans. On Sunday, acts include John Newman, Jonas Blue and the Vengaboys.
Youth Beatz bills itself as Scotland's biggest free music festival and has been staged in Dumfries since 2009.
It has been held at the town's Dock Park in the past but more recently moved to the Park Farm site.
There have been a number attempts to introduce a charge for attending but they have so far been resisted.
Although the event is free to enter, a ticket is required to gain access to the site.