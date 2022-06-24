In pictures: British national road cycling championships

Rider on Crichton EstatePA Media
The Crichton Estate was the start and finish point for time trial races

Some of Britain's top riders have descended on southern Scotland for the national road cycling championships.

The time trials took place on Thursday on a circuit starting and finishing on the Crichton Estate in Dumfries.

They will be followed by circuit races in Kirkcudbright and road races on a loop from Castle Douglas.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said feedback from spectators had been good as they lined the route to see their favourites in action.

SWPix
Leo Hayter was in fine form to win the men's U23 time trial
SWPix
The time trials in Dumfries started the competition which runs until Sunday
SWPix
Some of Britain's best riders are taking part in the event
SWpix
Pfeiffer Georgi celebrated winning the women's U23 time trial in Dumfries
SWPix
Crowds lined the route to watch the time trials
SWpix
Ethan Hayter was successful in his defence of the men's elite time trial
PA Media
A warm day made for testing conditions in the south of Scotland
PA Media
Joscelin Lowden was the winner of the women's event in Dumfries
SWPix
Proceedings move on from Dumfries to Kirkcudbright and Castle Douglas over the weekend

All images are copyrighted.

