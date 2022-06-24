In pictures: British national road cycling championships
- Published
Some of Britain's top riders have descended on southern Scotland for the national road cycling championships.
The time trials took place on Thursday on a circuit starting and finishing on the Crichton Estate in Dumfries.
They will be followed by circuit races in Kirkcudbright and road races on a loop from Castle Douglas.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said feedback from spectators had been good as they lined the route to see their favourites in action.
