Dumfries care home near Neolithic site faces refusal
Plans for a care home near a Neolithic ritual monument site are being recommended for refusal.
Curriestanes Cursus on the outskirts of Dumfries is the remains of a 6,000-year-old rectangular enclosure.
A planning application has been submitted to build a 60-bed facility on nearby land between the town's Park Road and Dalbeattie Road.
However, a report said its impact would be unacceptable and has advised it should be rejected.
The triangle of land has a planning history going back more than 20 years.
Proposals for housing, flats and a larger care home have all been either rejected or withdrawn.
Now Glasgow-based care home firm Simply has put forward fresh plans for the site.
They would see a 60-bed unit built with associated footpaths, car parking and landscaping.
'Overly dominant'
Historic Environment Scotland said it welcomed that the scheme would not disturb the Curriestanes site.
It has made no objection to the proposals but highlighted its negative impact on the its setting.
A number of letters of opposition have been lodged including a petition from nearby residents.
A council report concluded that the scheme would have an adverse impact on the western approach to Dumfries and be "overly dominant" in the landscape.
It also voiced concerns over its effect on the Neolithic site and said it had not been shown than there was a specific need for it to be at that location rather than a less sensitive one.