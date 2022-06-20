Man dies in hospital after farm accident
- Published
A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland.
Emergency services were called out to Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday.
Police Scotland said that a 71-year-old man had been taken to hospital but died of his injuries.
The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and would be making inquiries into the circumstances surrounding it.
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.