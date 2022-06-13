Hawick High School blaze damage described as minimal
- Published
Damage to a Borders secondary school has been described as minimal after fire crews were called out to tackle a blaze on Friday.
Images showed smoke and flames coming from the roof of part of Hawick High School during the incident.
Scottish Borders Council said there was some internal damage to the building but no structural issues.
The school was shut on Friday and Monday and pupils are expected to return as normal on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called out to the scene at about 14:45 on Friday and crews from Selkirk and Hawick tackled the blaze.
There were no pupils at the site as it was shut on Friday and Monday for the town's annual common riding celebrations.
A statement from the local authority said they would be able to return on Tuesday with "no disruption to the normal curriculum".
Further investigations are being carried out into the cause of the fire but it is understood that it was not suspicious.