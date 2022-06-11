Hawick common ridings return after Covid cancellations
The traditional summer celebrations in the Scottish Borders have started their return after two years of enforced absence due to Covid.
One of the biggest events which kicks off the season has been taking place in Hawick with its common riding.
It is one of a string of towns across the south of Scotland which stage the historic festivities.
It celebrates the capture of an English flag from a raiding party in 1514 by the youth of the town at Hornshole.
Riders take to horseback as part of the proceedings which include the ancient custom of riding to the historic boundaries.
Hawick's honorary provost Watson McAteer said people had been looking forward to the event's return.
"It's been a long, long two years and the townsfolk are really taking the 2022 common riding to heart," he said.
He said that turnouts for all the events had been "tremendous" and everyone involved had done great work.
"That's what we need in the community to lift the spirits a bit and forget the past two years and to look to the future," he said.
"It is what people want, it is what the community wants - it is something that they look forward to.
"It is something that makes Hawick stand out - just that wee bit special."
Mr McAteer said the celebrations had proved particularly popular with a new generation.
"Since the rideouts started about a month ago on the Saturday and the Tuesdays, I have watched the crowds grow - particularly young people," he said.
"There are youngsters that have been missing that sort of activity over the past couple of years and are really getting involved in it.
"The smiles are beaming across everybody's faces."
