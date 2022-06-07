Scotland's worst bathing waters risk losing status
- Published
Scotland's worst designated bathing waters risk losing their status if they are rated poor again this year.
Dhoon Bay near Kirkcudbright is the only beach in the country classified at the lowest quality level for 2022.
It has been graded poor by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) for four seasons in a row.
A fifth would see it lose its designated bathing status and signs would be displayed advising people not to enter the water.
Sepa has described 2022 as a "key year" for Dhoon Bay with targeted improvement actions in place to try to turn things around.
The Scottish government has provided funding to attempt to address the situation.
The focus of efforts to enhance the quality of the water is on the treatment of private sewage and reducing run-off from agricultural land.
Visitors to the area are also being urged to dispose of caravan and campervan toilet waste appropriately.
A disposal point is available at Kirkcudbright Swimming Pool, about three miles drive from Dhoon Bay.
Sepa said it was working with partners in the area to tackle the long-standing problems as the new bathing water season began.
However, it said it needed the local community, visitors and businesses to work in partnership to address the issues.
Rob Morris, Sepa senior manager for environmental performance, said they wanted locals and visitors alike to experience good water quality.
"Our aim is to see an improvement to at least 'sufficient' during the 2022 season," he said.
Sepa said it had enjoyed success with beaches in similar situations in the past.
Fifteen bathing waters which were rated poor in 2015 have now improved to a classification of sufficient or better.