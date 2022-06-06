Cairnryan green freeport bid set to be dropped
A bid to create a green freeport at Cairnryan is set to be dropped after a council voted to exclude P&O Ferries from its proposals.
The local authority in Dumfries and Galloway decided the ferry firm had no place in its plans after it sacked 800 staff via video message.
A report to councillors has now advised the council to shelve its bid.
It cited the loss of a commercial partner and the limited area for development as reasons to drop out.
The UK government announced eight freeport sites in England last year which will benefit from special tax, duty and customs rules.
The Scottish government wants to adapt the plans with additional standards around jobs and climate targets, with two locations to be chosen later this year.
Dumfries and Galloway Council heard last year how securing the status for Cairnryan - which has both P&O and Stena Line ferry terminals - could unlock investment worth £25m.
However, an emergency motion subsequently expressed the local authority's disgust at the mass sackings at P&O and its decision to bring in agency workers.
A number of protests and demonstrations have been held at the ferry port since then.
Now the council is being advised to drop its freeport bid and focus on other ways to boost the economy in the west of the region.
It had allocated £120,000 towards the plans but only £20,000 has been spent so far.
The council report said the loss of P&O and its expertise in the field had played a part in the recommendation to drop the scheme.
The limited site area and the short timeframe to develop the bid were also cited as factors.
The report said all the remaining partners - Stena and South of Scotland Enterprise - were still committed to developing the economy in the area but by other means.