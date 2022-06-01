In pictures: Spring Fling artists open studios
Nearly 100 artists and makers are throwing open their doors across the south of Scotland.
Spring Fling takes place at sites across Dumfries and Galloway from Thursday until Sunday.
It is the 20th year that the event which lets the public see behind the scenes of the creative process has taken place.
More than £3m of art and craft has been bought from studios since it was first held in 2003.
In 2020 and 2021 it switched online due to the Covid pandemic.
However, it has returned to its more traditional format of open studios dotted throughout the region this year.
Joanna Jones, assistant director of Upland which delivers Spring Fling, urged the public to get out and see the work in the studios.
This year's event is being held over four days to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
