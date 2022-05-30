Washed-away Annan bridge remains to be removed
Work is to begin to remove the remains of two bridges in southern Scotland which were washed away during severe flooding more than six months ago.
Annan's Diamond Jubilee and Cuthbertson Memorial bridges collapsed in record high water levels in late October.
Their loss prompted a campaign for their replacement and options are currently being examined.
Now a £75,000 project to remove the wreckage left behind by their collapse is due to start.
The two bridges were washed away as heavy rains swept across southern Scotland in late October last year.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) recorded water levels on the River Annan at a 50-year high.
The loss of the bridges was described as a "significant blow" to the area as they had allowed locals to cross the river for decades.
A £50,000 study is currently ongoing to look at potential options for their replacement.
In the meantime, Dumfries and Galloway Council has secured all the necessary permissions from surrounding landowners to start the clear-up work.
Beyond the recovery operation, consideration is also being given to the possible construction of a temporary footbridge until a permanent solution can be found.