Lorry driver convicted over fatal crash near Creetown
- Published
A lorry driver who fell asleep at the wheel causing the death of a dog trainer has been described in court as an "accident waiting to happen".
Michael Wilson, 28, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, caused "absolute carnage" on the A75 near Creetown.
Alan Neill, 70, of Stewartstown, also in Northern Ireland, was killed in the early morning crash in July 2018.
Wilson claimed he had been taking evasive action but was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.
The High Court in Glasgow heard the Mr Neill - a well-known breeder, handler, trainer, and judge in the working gundog world - had been travelling in the opposite direction towing 12 dogs in a trailer when the crash happened.
Wilson crossed on to the wrong side of the road and hit his vehicle.
The lorry driver insisted the crash happened as he tried to avoid a "large figure" on the road through Dumfries and Galloway but jurors were told he was still so sleepy after the incident that police had to wake him up a number of times in their car.
The court heard the lorry's tachograph - used to help record rest periods - was later found not to be working properly.
On the morning of the incident, Wilson was said to have been speeding and had tail-gated another motorist while "showing signs of fatigue".
He claimed he had swerved to avoid something on the road and was then left helpless to prevent the crash.
His lawyer, Allan MacLeod, said it had been suggested that the HGV driver was an "accident waiting to happen" having ignored tachograph regulations and being too tired to drive the lorry.
However, Wilson said it was a "freak accident" and he had been alert when it had taken place.
Under cross-examination, prosecutor Christopher Macintosh put it to him that officers had had to rouse him at least twice after the crash.
Wilson admitted he was going in and out of consciousness but blamed it on the heating in the police vehicle.
Mr Macintosh said his driving had sparked "absolute carnage" with one man dead and a woman trapped as well as a young girl left screaming.
Lord Armstrong revoked bail for Wilson and deferred sentence until 23 June in Edinburgh.