Rangers fan resuscitates ailing tourist on bus in Seville
A retired Scots firefighter helped to resuscitate an ailing Dutch tourist on an open-topped bus in Seville.
Ian Johnson, from Sanquhar, was among tens of thousands of Rangers fans in the city to watch his team in the Europa League final.
He was enjoying a sightseeing tour with friend and fellow supporter Craig Moore when the elderly man took ill.
His fire service training kicked in and he carried out CPR before an ambulance was called to take the man to hospital.
Mr Johnson said the incident unfolded the day after his team's big match.
Call for help
"The two of us, we were doing the touristy thing after the football, and we're on the top of an open-topped bus," he said.
"I noticed a guy who was wobbling.
"He was wobbling and then his wife started shouting: 'Medic! Medic! Help! Help!'."
That was when he intervened to help the man who he believes was in his late 60s or early 70s.
"I got him off his seat - he had a camera and all that round about him - I removed all that from him and lay him out on the aisle of the bus," he said.
"At this time he was unresponsive, so I lay him on the aisle of the bus and started CPR.
"He came round pretty quick."
In the meantime Mr Moore had managed to get the bus stopped.
'Quite scary'
"We were just sitting there - I have to say Seville is a lovely city - and next thing we were called into action and dealt with the situation," said Mr Johnson.
They were able to help the Dutch tourist off the bus to an ambulance.
"It was quite scary I was actually feeling quite ill after it," Mr Johnson admitted. "I thought he was going to die with me.
"His wife gave me a hug and a kiss on the way off the bus.
"My biggest message to everybody is, if you can, learn CPR and help save a life."