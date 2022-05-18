Third leader in six months to take Scottish Borders Council helm
A third leader in the space of six months is set to take the helm at Scottish Borders Council.
Euan Jardine will head the new Conservative-Independent coalition running the local authority.
Shona Haslam was leader until she stood down in November last year to be replaced by Mark Rowley.
The council is meeting for the first time since local council elections were held on 5 May with Mr Jardine set to be appointed to the top position.
The coalition agreement was reached earlier this month.
It saw the Conservatives join forces with three independents to form a ruling group.
Scottish Borders scoreboard
Counting complete. After 34 of 34 seats declared.
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 14
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 14
Scottish National Party
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 9
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 9
Independent
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 7
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 7
Liberal Democrat
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 3
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
- Councillors overall total 3
Green
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 1
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
- Councillors overall total 1
Mr Jardine will lead the new administration, while independent Watson McAteer will serve as the council's new convener, replacing David Parker in that role.
Those positions will be confirmed when the council meets at its Newtown St Boswells headquarters.
It will also a consider a report on the recent elections in the Borders.
It outlines how a ward on the local authority is thought to have been the first result declared in Scotland.
The vote also returned the highest percentage of female councillors in the history of the council at 41%.