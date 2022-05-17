Route repairs planned before cycling stars' visit Scotland
Road repairs will be carried out across south west Scotland before a major cycling event next month.
The British National Road Championships are coming to Dumfries and Galloway from 23 to 26 June.
Representatives of the race are meeting council officers this week ahead of the event.
They will discuss the condition of the road network and the local authority has said it will then undertake repairs along the routes involved.
The championships will see some of Britain's best cyclists congregate in the region across four days.
It is the first time the event has been held in Scotland for nearly a decade.
The time trial takes place on a route from Dumfries to Caerlaverock and back on 23 June.
The following day sees the circuit race held in Kirkcudbright with the road race on a challenging loop from Castle Douglas on 26 June.
However, the condition of some of the road surfaces is likely to require improvement before being tackled by some of the world's best cyclists.
A meeting this week will discuss a number of matters ahead of the event - including the road network.
"It is the intention of our council to undertake repairs to the identified routes following these discussions," a spokesman confirmed.