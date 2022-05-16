Men jailed over assault and robbery at elderly women's Dumfries home
- Published
Two men who carried out a late-night robbery at the home of two elderly women have been jailed for a total of nearly 15 years.
Brandon Boyd, 26, and Conor Clark, 27, were described as "buzzed up" following the raid at the farmhouse in Dumfries.
They had previously admitted being involved in the assault and robbery.
Boyd, of Mauchline, East Ayrshire, was jailed for six years and 10 months while Clark, of Dumfries, was jailed for eight years.
The men had initially denied carrying out the robbery on 13 June 2019 and went on trial before a former co-accused gave evidence against them.
The High Court in Glasgow heard one of their victims was so scared she pretended to have a seizure, hoping the men would leave them alone.
Judge Lord Fairley told the pair: "The expressions of remorse you have apparently since expressed are very difficult to reconcile to the trial that I observed.
"Your expressions of regret for what you did have been a very long time in coming and I attach very little weight to them.
"This was a despicable and cowardly crime which was an affront to civilised society."
The court heard how the women - aged 89 and 69 - had been asleep on the night of the robbery at the farmhouse where one of them had lived for decades.
'Poor decision'
Boyd, Clark and an accomplice smashed their way in with one of them armed with a crowbar.
The victims had their hands and arms bound with cable ties as the robbers rummaged through the house.
They eventually got their hands on a large haul of jewellery, watches, cash and mobile phones.
Calvin Patterson, 24, had initially been in the dock with the pair facing a total of nine charges.
However, he was acquitted after the accusations were withdrawn against him and went on to become a prosecution witness.
John Scullion QC, defending Boyd, said he had made an "extremely poor decision" by getting involved.
Clark's QC, Thomas Ross, told the court: "The offence is very troubling, especially with the age of the women.
"He says he is embarrassed by his conduct and clearly he should be."