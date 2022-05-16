Demolition begins after Dumfries building collapse fears
Demolition work has started on a dangerous building in Dumfries town centre after fears it could collapse.
The town's English Street will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians while the former Treasure Cave property is taken down.
A single lane on Shakespeare Street will also be shut while the demolition work is carried out.
It is expected to take about three weeks to complete and diversions have been put in place.
An emergency road closure was put in place in front of the property on 22 April due to concerns about its condition.
Pedestrian access was able to be maintained but traffic has had to follow an alternative route.
However, the road is now being closed completely while the demolition work takes place.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said public safety was its main concern while the building was being taken down.
It said it would keep local businesses and residents up to date with information about any disruption as soon as it was available.