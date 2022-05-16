In pictures: Horse trials return at Floors Castle

Dougie Johnston
The horse trials at Floors Castle were last held three years ago

Top-class equestrian action returned to the Borders at the weekend after a three-year absence.

The Floors Castle International Horse Trials were last held at the Kelso site in 2019.

Some of the world's top riders as well as local competitors gathered to take part in the competition from Friday to Sunday.

Among those involved over the Borders course was Olympic gold medallist Oliver Townend.

Dougie Johnston
Good crowds gathered for the action at Floors Castle from Friday to Sunday
Dougie Johnston
Riders took part in three days of tough competition in the Borders
Dougie Johnston
The event was last held at the Kelso site in 2019
Dougie Johnston
Floors Castle provided an impressive backdrop for the competition
Dougie Johnston
Competitors of all levels took part in the Borders horse trials
Dougie Johnston
The event enjoyed good weather for much of the three days
Dougie Johnston
The action was fast and furious throughout the weekend

