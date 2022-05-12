Tories form Borders coalition with independents
- Published
A week on from the local council elections, a Scottish Borders Council (SBC) coalition has been formed.
The Scottish Conservatives have joined forces with three independents to create the new SBC administration.
Hawick councillors Watson McAteer and Stuart Marshall, along with Selkirkshire councillor Caroline Cochrane helped seal the deal.
They join a Conservative group with 14 seats on the council, led by Councillor Euan Jardine.
Councillor Jardine will lead the new administration, while Councillor McAteer will serve as the council's new convener, replacing David Parker in this role.
Scottish Borders scoreboard
Counting complete. After 34 of 34 seats declared.
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 14
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 14
Scottish National Party
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 9
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 9
Independent
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 7
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 7
Liberal Democrat
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 3
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
- Councillors overall total 3
Green
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 1
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
- Councillors overall total 1
The new administration promised to focus on improving Borders communities, prioritising local issues and listening to what people want from their council.
Borders MP John Lamont and MSP Rachael Hamilton welcomed the news, adding that they looked forward to working with them on the key issues facing the Borders.
Councillor Jardine said: "I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to form an administration with three fantastic independent local councillors.
"People in Hawick and Selkirkshire voted emphatically in favour of prioritising local issues over national politics by electing Councillors McAteer, Marshall and Cochrane to the council.
"Throughout the campaign, my Scottish Conservative colleagues and I were very keen to campaign on similar priorities, underlining the need to focus on our Borders communities and listen to people's concerns. It is on this common ground that our coalition has been formed.
"I am under no illusions as to the magnitude of the task in hand, but I am absolutely committed to working as hard as I can for people across the Borders."
MSP Rachael Hamilton said she was delighted to see an improved balance within the council.
She said: "It is fantastic to see that over a third of the new administration will be made up of women. A strong female voice on the administration will be a real asset to the council."