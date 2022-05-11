Glentress Forest overhaul works finally ready to begin
A major overhaul of a Scottish forest, regarded as one of the world's top mountain biking venues, is set to begin after a Covid delay.
Forestry and Land Scotland said contractors would break ground on its Glentress Masterplan on 16 May.
The first phase of the scheme will see new mountain biking trails constructed on the south east site, near Peebles.
The forest already attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year but the plan aims to increase those numbers.
It is hoped the overall masterplan could create up to 60 jobs and generate about £1m-a-year for the local economy.
Main contractor Robertson's Construction will begin working on the plans to "maintain and enhance" the forest's standing as a major tourism destination.
FLS project manager Paul Andrews-Garth said: "After long delays due to Covid, we're finally getting going and it's exciting to see things happening on the ground.
"Over the course of the next few months, we will be constructing a new activity area and new trails and trail features.
"We'll also be bringing Glentress up to national and international race specifications that will make Glentress an attractive option as a venue for future events."
The plans will also see a car park expanded and new access road constructed.
"We appreciate that it has been a long wait for everyone and it's great to be able to roll our sleeves up and finally get on with delivering the masterplan," said Mr Andrews-Garth.
"It'll be a very busy few months and public safety will be a top priority."
He said they hoped the work could be done without having to close any part of the site but that might be necessary if any health and safety issues arose.
The development and implementation of the Glentress Masterplan has been a process which goes back the best part of a decade.
'Major destination'
Proposals to draw one up first surfaced in 2013 as a bid to help the area's development as a "major recreation destination".
A draft of the 20-year vision was endorsed a couple of years later.
More detailed plans were approved in 2018 but the start of work was delayed due to Covid.
It had been hoped construction could begin in September last year but that was once again put on hold by the pandemic.
Once completed, it is hoped it will cement the area's reputation as a mountain biking mecca.