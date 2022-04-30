Man charged with road offences after P&O Cairnryan protest
- Published
A man has been charged with road traffic offences after a protest at P&O's ferry terminal at Cairnryan.
Unions attempted to blockade the terminal on Friday as part of their campaign against the company, following the sacking of 800 workers in March.
A lorry cab that tried to gain entry was confronted by protestors at the site in Dumfries and Galloway.
Police Scotland said a 61-year-old man had been charged and a report had been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
The two-hour protest took place at the main entrance to the terminal in Cairnryan.
A similar protest was held at the same time at the company's Larne port in Northern Ireland.
It was attended by members of the RMT union along with members of other unions and political organisations.
Normal timetable
Officers directed most of the vehicles hoping to gain entry to the terminal to a holding area a few miles away.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were made aware of a demonstration at around 2pm on Friday.
"During the protest a 61-year-old man was charged with road traffic offences."
P&O Ferries is now running a normal timetable on its service between Larne and Cairnryan.
It was off for several weeks after the firm sacked workers across Britain and replaced them with agency staff.
Unions said their campaign against P&O would continue and warned that they would attempt to blockade the port again.