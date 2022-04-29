Demonstrators attempt P&O Cairnryan port blockade
Demonstrators have attempted to blockade the main entrance to P&O Ferries' Cairnryan terminal.
The protest - organised by the RMT union - is over the company's sacking of 800 workers across the UK in March.
Two bus loads of protesters arrived from Glasgow to join a small group that had already gathered at the Dumfries and Galloway site.
Police were on the scene at the ferry terminal near Stranraer before the protest began.
A similar protest was taking place at the same time at the company's Larne port in Northern Ireland.
The union said it would be urging passengers at the site to boycott P&O services.
P&O sacked hundreds of staff last month via a video call with plans to replace them with cheaper agency staff.
It has prompted a string of protests, a number of them at its site in Dumfries and Galloway.
P&O ferries were suspended for several weeks between Scotland and Northern Ireland before a full service finally resumed.
However, they were hit by further issues earlier this week when the European Causeway lost power and required a safety inspection.
It has since resumed operation.