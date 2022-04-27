Man in court following fatal A72 crash in Innerleithen
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist by dangerous driving in a crash on the A72 in the Borders.
Andrew Taylor, 46, of Galashiels, was said to have been driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Motorcyclist Brian Wilson, 60, from Newtongrange, died at the scene after a collision with a Mini near Innerleithen on Saturday afternoon.
Mr Taylor made no plea at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and was released on bail.