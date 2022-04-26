Police name motorcyclist killed in A72 crash
- Published
Police have named a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on the A72 in the Borders on Saturday
Brian Wilson, 60, of Newtongrange, died at the scene of the incident involving his motorbike and a Mini near Innerleithen just before 16:00.
The male driver and his female passenger were not injured. The road was shut for about six hours.
A 46-year-old man was arrested over road traffic offences and is expected to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
Mr Wilson's family said they were "utterly devastated" and he would be "sorely missed".
Police Scotland Sgt Scott Kirkpatrick said: "Our thoughts are very much with Mr Wilson's family and friends.
"I'd like to thank those who stopped at the scene to assist and to those who have already provided statements, however, we would still urge anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet come forward to contact us."