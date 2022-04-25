Driver faces trial on Dumfries car park killing charge
A driver is facing trial later this year accused of killing a woman in a Dumfries car park.
Ian Edwards, 36, is charged with the culpable homicide of Nicola Kirk on 12 May last year.
At the High Court in Glasgow, he faced an alternative accusation of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
He pled not guilty to the charges against him and a trial date was set for October.
The allegations include claims he reversed his car at speed when the passenger door was open with Ms Kirk and Chantelle Aitken standing nearby.
Dragged by vehicle
Both women are said to have been struck in Dockhead car park on the Whitesands in Dumfries.
The indictment states Ms Kirk, 45, struck her head on the ground and was dragged by the vehicle leaving her so severely injured that she died.
Mr Edwards had his attendance excused for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
His QC John Scott said: "He pleads not guilty to the charges."
Both he and prosecutor Mark Mohammed said they were prepared for a trial to be set.
Lord Doherty fixed a trial due to begin in October. The case could last seven days.