Rapist jailed for violent attacks on two vulnerable women
A rapist has been jailed for a series of violent attacks on two vulnerable young women.
Richard Stewart, 29, admitted seven charges of rape, one of sexual assault and one of abusive behaviour between 2009 and last year.
The offences took place at locations in Dumfries, Annan and Lochmaben.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Stewart had a high risk of reoffending. He must serve a 40-month prison term before seeking release.
Lord Boyd imposed a lifelong restriction order. It means any decision on whether to allow Stewart out of jail would be made by the parole authorities.
He told Stewart: "You had no regard to the complainers' feelings or welfare, ignoring pleas to stop."
Cruel experiences
The court heard that Stewart assaulted one victim while she was having a miscarriage.
He repeatedly punched another woman leaving her suffering concussion on one occasion.
The judge described his offences as "forceful and often violent rapes" against vulnerable young women.
Stewart, from Dumfries, was detained by police last year after they received a 999 call from a man who reported an assault on one of the women.
He had previous convictions for sexual offences.
Defence counsel Stephen Hughes said he recognised the case involved dreadful behaviour with two vulnerable females being subjected to "exceptionally cruel experiences".
Stewart was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.