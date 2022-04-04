Police name driver who died in Lockerbie crash
Police have named a man who died in a crash on the A709 near Lockerbie in the early hours of Sunday.
Anthony Doherty, 34, from Lockerbie, was the driver and sole occupant of a black Vauxhall Corsa that crashed near Dryfesdale Cemetery.
The incident occurred at about 03:40 on Sunday. Mr Docherty was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed while officers worked at the scene and reopened at about 11:20.
Police have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
Sergeant David Kerr, of the Lockerbie Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Anthony Doherty's family and friends at this difficult time.
"I continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning and may have seen the car involved prior to the crash."
The incident was one of two road deaths in the south of Scotland at the weekend.