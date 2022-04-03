Woman from Yeovil dies in two-car crash in Kelso
A 61-year-old woman has died following a crash in Kelso in the Scottish Borders.
The accident happened on the A968 Kelso to Hawick road, near Heiton, at about 12:50 on Saturday.
Patricia Kim Common, from Yeovil in Somerset, was driving a white Volkswagen Up which was in collision with a black Volvo XC40. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 44-year-old Volvo driver was taken to Borders General Hospital.
He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Sgt Mark Banner, from Police Scotland, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash who saw anything or has dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries to please come forward."
