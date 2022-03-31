Council excludes P&O Ferries from Cairnryan green port bid
A council has voted to exclude P&O Ferries from its bid to create a green port at Cairnryan after the company sacked 800 staff via video message.
The local authority in Dumfries and Galloway said the ferry firm had "no place" in its plans.
An emergency motion expressed the council's disgust at P&O's actions and bid to bring in agency workers.
It said that was incompatible with the fair work practices required of bidders for a green port.
The UK government announced eight freeport sites in England last year to benefit from special tax, duty and customs rules.
The Scottish government wants to adapt the plans to focus on fair work practices and delivering a net zero economy with two locations to be chosen later this year.
Dumfries and Galloway Council heard last year how securing the status for Cairnryan - which has both P&O and Stena Line ferry terminals - could unlock investment worth £25m.
It has been in talks with both firms about taking a SouthWest Euro Gateway project forward.
However, it has now decided P&O - whose sackings affect about 40 staff at Cairnryan - should no longer be part of its proposals.
It said the firm and its parent company DP World should not be included in a process which requires bidders to "adhere to fair work practices including payment of the Real Living Wage".
The council agreed by 24 votes to nine to exclude the firm from its efforts to secure the status.