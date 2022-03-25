Robert Burns museum plan lodged for old Dumfries bakehouse
- Published
Plans have been lodged for a Robert Burns museum and visitor centre next to one of the poet's favourite hostelries.
Developers hope to convert the old bakehouse building beside the Globe Inn in Dumfries.
The property was most recently used as a music studio but has fallen into a "state of neglect".
It is hoped the project could form the heart of a "Burns Quarter" in the town and boost visitor numbers to the south west of Scotland.
Robert Burns Globe Inn Ltd has recently bought the building and wants to carry out the conversion.
It would see defective roofing, doors and windows replaced in what is described as a "massive improvement" to the current condition of the property.
Work would also be carried out to give the external walls a "rustic appearance" said to be in keeping with how they would have looked in the poet's day.
The interior would be used as a museum and exhibition space.
The neighbouring Globe Inn has links to the poet who referred to it as his "howff" - meaning meeting place.
It has undergone significant improvement work in recent years.
Now it is hoped the neighbouring property can also be upgraded in a bid to build on the legacy of Scotland's national poet.
Burns was born in Ayrshire but spent the final years of his life in Dumfries.