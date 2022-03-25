Day off proposed for Scottish Borders Council staff's Covid effort
- Published
A council has tabled proposals to give its staff an extra day off in recognition of their "exceptional response" to the Covid pandemic.
The local authority in the Borders said it wanted to make a "tangible gesture" to show its appreciation.
A report to councillors said staff had shown themselves to be flexible and committed to delivering services.
The cost of granting the additional day off during 2022 has been estimated at about £300,000.
The council's director for people, performance and change Clair Hepburn said the options for a "demonstrable token of recognition" were limited due to cost or disruption to business.
Her report said that any working time lost from the day off was likely to be mitigated by "increased goodwill".
She said it was a way of "giving back" to the families of staff who might have made sacrifices during the pandemic.
A range of actions were considered but the additional day off has emerged as the preferred option.
The council has been warned that doing nothing to recognise staff efforts could see an "adverse reaction from employees and trade unions".