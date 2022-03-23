Cairnryan port blockade warning over P&O Ferries sackings
Unions have warned they could try to blockade the P&O Ferries terminal at Cairnryan if sailings resume.
About 190 people joined a protest at the site over the company's decision to sack 800 workers last week.
P&O has said the staff affected will be offered £36.5m and has denied breaking the law with the sackings.
However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it appeared they had and could face fines running to millions of pounds.
Since P&O announced the move it has faced heavy criticism from unions and from across the political spectrum.
The protest at Cairnryan - where services to and from Larne remain suspended - was staged at about noon on Wednesday.
It was organised by the RMT union - but they were joined by members of other unions and politicians.
The RMT said it still hoped P&O might revoke the redundancies.
If it does not - and sailings start again using agency workers - the union said it could attempt to mount what it described as a blockade and persuade customers to boycott the company.
P&O Ferries has argued that financial losses meant it would "not be a viable business" without making the changes.
Chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite has apologised for the mass sacking.
He said the decision had been "incredibly difficult" but was "the only way to save the business".