Remote learning considered due to Covid absences - councils
A number of councils in Scotland have warned they may reintroduce remote learning due to a rise in Covid cases.
Dumfries and Galloway, City of Edinburgh and Fife said they were experiencing high numbers of staff and pupil absences.
However, they said in-person learning was a priority.
Scotland is currently face a fresh surge of Covid cases, driven by a new more transmissible version of the Omicron variant.
The latest weekly ONS sampling suggests one in 14 Scots had the virus in the week ending 12 March, while on Monday the number of hospital patients with Covid rose to record levels.
In a letter to parents, director of education for Dumfries and Galloway Gillian Brydson warned that high Covid cases were proving "very challenging" at a number of the region's schools.
She said that meant there could be occasions over the next few weeks when - as a direct result of staff absence - some classes might have to go back to remote learning.
She said: "Please be assured that we would only ask pupils to do this if the situation is unavoidable, because of health and safety concerns due to staff absences, and for as short as possible.
"Your headteacher will try and communicate with you as soon as possible if this change to remote learning needs to be implemented and affects your child."
She said that although rising case numbers were "temporarily impacting" some schools she hoped they could return to "normal teaching and learning" soon.
'Immense pressure'
Shelagh McLean, head of service at Fife Council, said it too was facing a high number of staff absences, but these were being managed in order to keep schools open.
She warned that if staffing situations become "critical", the council would minimise the impact of blended learning on pupils.
The City of Edinburgh council said staff were under immense pressure to provide teaching.
A spokesperson added: "We have well established processes to ensure teaching can continue in person including various in school mitigations, deploying central staff and sharing staff between and across the learning community.
"Keeping children at school remains our priority but ultimately if these measures are all exhausted remote learning may be considered."