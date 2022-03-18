P&O sacking is hammer blow for south Scotland, says union
- Published
The sacking of hundreds of P&O Ferries staff has been described by a union as a "hammer blow" to south west Scotland.
Workers at the port of Cairnryan were among 800 employees told via video message on Thursday that it was their "final day of employment"
RMT union regional organiser Gordon Martin said it was "totally unacceptable" and protests would be held at the terminal in coming days.
P&O's Cairnryan service normally sails to Larne in Northern Ireland.
Mr Martin told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland that the union would be asking travellers to boycott the company.
He said: "It is not just the staff affected, it is the families and the wider economic impact on the communities," he said.
"This is a real hammer blow for south west Scotland."
The RMT and Nautilus unions are also calling for action across the ports of Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne.
P&O is one of two ferry operators in the region, with Stena Line also sailing from the terminal.
MSP for Galloway and West Dumfries, Finlay Carson, told BBC Scotland he had asked P&O why it sacked staff without notice and had not gone through a consultation process.
He said: "For staff to be told via a pre-recorded Zoom call is absolutely unacceptable. It is not something you expect to see from any company in this era.
"The port is incredibly important to south west Scotland and any disruption to crossings could have a hugely damaging effect - not just on Dumfries and Galloway but right across Scotland and Northern Ireland."
'Dependent on ferries'
Romano Petrucci, chairman of Stranraer Development Trust, said P&O "had a lot of explaining to do".
He said: "This entire community is - whether we like it or not - greatly dependent on the ferries. Anything that happens and occurs there affects us all and has us all concerned.
"I don't think for a minute they've taken this decision lightly, but I don't think P&O will think that it's gone smoothly and well.
"I'm pretty sure they'll understand how people with mortgages and families will be feeling today."
P&O Ferries said it was a tough decision but it would "not be a viable business" without making the changes.
The firm carried more than 10 million passengers a year before the pandemic and about 15% of all freight cargo in and out of the UK.
It said annual losses of £100m were not sustainable and action had to be taken to allow it to have a long-term future.
The RMT union and Nautilus International are also seeking legal advice on the dismissal.
The transport union TSSA has called on the UK government to take over ferry routes "to safeguard trade and travel".