Three killed in two-car crash on A711 near Dumfries
Three people have been killed in a two-car crash on the A711 near Dumfries.
Emergency services were called out to the accident on the road to Dalbeattie at about 00:20 on Wednesday.
Three male passengers in a Honda Civic involved in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of that car, along with three men travelling in a Honda CRV, were taken to hospital for treatment. The injuries of two of them have been described as life-threatening.
The road remains shut while a full accident investigation is carried out.
Ch Insp Lorraine Napier said: "This tragic incident is extremely upsetting for everyone involved and our thoughts are with the family of those who have died.
"Our inquiries remain ongoing and we will do all we can to establish the full circumstances that led up to the crash."
Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.