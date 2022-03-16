Pregnant sheep killed in suspected dog attack near Peebles
Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing.
Police are appealing for information after a number of sheep, many of them in lamb, were found dead on a farm in the Borders.
The incident happened at a site near Peebles on Thursday evening.
The following morning several sheep were found dead and another was so badly hurt it had to be put down.
All of them had injuries consistent with being attacked by a dog. Police are following a "positive line of inquiry" but are seeking witnesses.
Sgt David Rourke said: "The lambing season has started and worrying can cause stress to sheep that can result in them losing their lambs as well as injuries that can lead to their death and all of this is a considerable cost to farmers."
He warned dog owners that they could face prosecution and asked them to be considerate when near farmland.
Sandy Smellie - who runs the farm with his father and brother - said they had been made aware of two dogs missing in a forest near their land on Thursday evening but were unable to check on their sheep until the following day.
Mr Smellie said: "On Friday we found several dead and injured animals - all with severe wounds to the face and neck as well as having parts of their legs ripped apart.
"These sheep had been left suffering for many hours and the dead ones likely suffered before dying, and the wounded were still left in distress until we could get the vet to put them down.
"The dogs were in amongst 300 of our pregnant ewes on a vast hillside."
He said they had been left "devastated and distressed" by the suffering the sheep had gone through.
"I'd like to remind dog owners to keep dogs on a leash and well away from all livestock," he added.