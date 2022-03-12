Ukraine war: Scottish aid reaches refugees in Poland
By Kevin Jackson
BBC Scotland in Poland
- Published
As millions of refugees flood into the neighbouring countries around Ukraine, aid convoys carrying donations from Scotland have made it into Poland.
Convoys of small vans, lorries and HGVs have carried essential items such as nappies, blankets and food to reception centres around the border with Ukraine.
Robert Dluzak and Piotr Dziedzic - both born in Poland, but now living in Eyemouth and Kelso - made the 1,500 mile journey to the small town of Hrubieszow, just a few miles from the Ukraine border.
They were not prepared for what they would see.
A small sports hall in the middle of the village has been converted into a sanctuary for refugees.
Nearly 600 men, women and children crammed into the floor on tightly-packed camp beds and mattresses.
"Just seeing all of these people waiting and not knowing what tomorrow brings, it's really emotional," said Mr Dluzak.
A few hundred miles away to the west, near Krakow, Mary-Jane and Mairi Parker from Peebles have also made the long journey with friends and colleagues in a convoy of four vans, including the nursery school minibus.
After making contact with the local voluntary fire service in the town of Czechowice-Dziedzice they loaded up their vans with items they knew were needed and made the long drive across Europe.
"We are so happy to have been able to do this small thing to contribute and be able to bring contributions from people in our community who care so much," said Mary-Jane.
"I would like to reassure all of the people that have donated that they are doing an incredible thing and this is going to really, really help those that need it most at the moment," added Mairi.
Across Poland the need for help is great.
The reception centres around the border towns are packed with tired, bewildered and scared Ukrainians carrying their whole lives in small suitcases and shopping bags.
At Krakow Central Station there are hundreds of people sleeping wherever they can, not knowing where to go or how to get there.
Amid the chaos and noise there is a small army of volunteers giving out free food, water, juice and sweets.
A small act of kindness at the end of a traumatic journey.
War in Ukraine: More coverage
- LIVE: Latest updates from on the ground
- OCCUPIED CITY: 'We are not co-operating'
- RUSSIA MOTHERS: 'How do I get my soldier son back?'
- EXPLAINED: Why Putin has invaded Ukraine?
- IN DEPTH: Full coverage of the conflict