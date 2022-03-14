Borders-Dumfries and Galloway A708 link route remains closed
- Published
A route linking Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders remains shut following an emergency closure due to a culvert collapse.
The A708 Moffat to Selkirk road had to be closed on Thursday because of the damage.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said contractors were on site and working to repair the route.
It said it was "very hopeful" of reopening the road later this week when the work has been completed.
The road was shut about eight miles from Moffat as soon as the collapsed culvert was discovered.
Inspections have been carried out to assess the scale of the damage and a lengthy diversion route is in place via Blyth Bridge.
The same road had to shut in 2013 after a section of it collapsed into a stream near the Grey Mare's Tail.
The Dumfries and Galloway Council area has just been reported as having the biggest road repairs bill backlog in the country.
The cost of fixing potholes in the region has been estimated at more than £217m.