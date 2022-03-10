Bid to oust Scottish Borders council leader fails by single vote
The Conservative leader of Scottish Borders Council has survived a resignation motion by a single vote.
Mark Rowley has taken up a post as strategic manager for tourism with South of Scotland Enterprise.
Some councillors raised the issue of a perceived conflict of interest with his local authority position.
A motion calling for his resignation - proposed by Hawick councillor Davie Paterson - was rejected by 16 votes to 15.
Mr Rowley was appointed leader of the council in November 2021.
He replaced fellow Conservative Shona Haslam at the helm in a coalition with independent councillors.
Mr Rowley recently took up the post with South of Scotland Enterprise to create a "dynamic tourism destination" in the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.
