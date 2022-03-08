Driver cleared of Borders fatal crash charge
- Published
A man has been cleared of causing the death of a 95-year-old woman in the Borders by careless driving more than three years ago.
Douglas Shannon, 32, from Selkirk, was found not guilty following a jury trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
He had denied causing the death of great-grandmother Jessie Cunningham, from Kelso, in July 2018.
She was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A6089 Kelso to Gordon road.
Ms Cunningham suffered serious injuries and was taken to Borders General Hospital where she later died.