Tweedbank Lidl store set to go ahead after planning verdict
A supermarket giant appears to have won its planning battle over a store in the Scottish Borders.
Council officers had recommended rejecting proposals for the new Lidl at Tweedbank amid concerns over its impact on nearby Melrose town centre.
However, planning committee councillors decided it offered "exceptional community benefits".
They backed it as long as developers agree a plan to prevent any negative landscape impact with the council.
The proposals at Tweedbank are part of a wider multi-million pound Borders Gateway scheme.
'Visually unsympathetic'
Work on some elements has already started but councillors were being advised to turn down the plan for a supermarket and business units.
Planning officers had concerns about their impact on the viability of a nearby town centre and also the "visually unsympathetic" effect on the area.
Councillors heard that the vast majority of representations from the public were in favour of the scheme.
They decided that it could go ahead as long as agreement could be reached on ways to tackle any adverse impact on the landscape.