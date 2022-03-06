Supermarket giant Lidl embroiled in Tweedbank store bid battle
By Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
- Published
A supermarket giant has become embroiled in a planning battle in the Scottish Borders.
Fears over the impact on a nearby town centre have left a business development near the terminus of the Borders Railway facing refusal.
Planning officers said the Tweedbank scheme - including a Lidl store - posed an "unacceptable risk" for Melrose.
The supermarket firm said that was "disappointing" but it believed there was "huge local support" for the bid.
The Borders Gateway project was first unveiled more than four years ago.
Developers said it could create up to 100 jobs by "piggy-backing" on the success of the Borders Railway with an investment of more than £10m.
Previous plans - which included a hotel - were approved in 2019.
However, Premier Inn pulled out of that scheme last year blaming the change in the economic climate due to the Covid pandemic - which was when Lidl stepped in.
Work on some elements of the scheme - a petrol filling station and Costa drive thru - has already started.
A fresh application has had to be lodged with Scottish Borders Council (SBC) for the supermarket and five business units.
It has generated more than 90 representations to the council with all of them - bar one - in support of the scheme.
Despite that, the local authority's planning committee is being recommended to turn it down for a number of reasons.
They include its impact on trade in Melrose and its "visually unsympathetic" effect on the area.
A report said that while it could be of "significant benefit" to residents of Tweedbank it would "potentially lead to harm" to Melrose.
Developers New Land Assets said they were "frustrated" by the recommendation for refusal.
Managing director Duncan Hamilton said he hoped the planning committee could see from public support that it would be a "real boost" for the area.
Lidl's regional head of property, Gordon Rafferty, said it remained committed to bringing a store to the area despite the advice to reject the scheme.
"We know there is huge support locally, with residents in and around the surrounding area speaking loudly about wanting this multimillion pound investment, which will create new jobs for the local economy," he said.
"We hope that the members recognise this support and approve the application."
Two councillors for Leaderdale and Melrose - Jenny Linehan and David Parker - have already spoken out in favour of the scheme.
They said they believed the advantages of the plans for a supermarket and five business units outweighed any concerns about its impact.
They said there was "enormous public support" for the plans and that they hoped they would be approved despite the recommendation for refusal.
The ultimate say on whether the project can proceed lies with Scottish Borders Council which will meet to decide its fate on Monday.