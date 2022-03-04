Public believes Dumfries 20mph limits are not enforced
A report on a trial temporary 20mph speed limit in a Scottish town centre has found the general view of the public is that it is not enforced.
It concluded people believed the chances of being caught speeding in Dumfries were very small.
A temporary limit was introduced last year as part of efforts to encourage more walking and cycling.
It is now set to be made permanent due to "compelling evidence" it has created a safer environment.
The limit was introduced in parts of Dumfries town centre on 12 March 2021 for 18 months.
Dozens of signs were put in place to mark out the areas where it was being introduced.
A report on the impact is set to be presented to the local Nithsdale area committee.
It found that in terms of reducing traffic speed through the town the mean speed at a range of sites had been cut by about 2mph.
In the majority of areas surveyed, however, that remained above the new 20mph limit.
The report suggested that one reason for the relatively small reduction in speeds through the town was the perception that the limit would not be enforced.
The number of accidents in the area involved was also assessed to see if it had been affected.
It remained unchanged at just three in 2021 compared with 2019 - although two of them were less serious in nature.
A monitoring report on the number of cyclists and pedestrians produced mixed results.
It found a significant increase in bike usage last year compared with prior to the Covid pandemic but a fall in the number of walkers.
A survey of public opinion also concluded more people were unhappy with the changes than were happy with them.
The council report said that the trial had been a success in cutting speeds, influencing driver behaviour and encouraging more people to walk and cycle.
It has recommended making the limit permanent to "deliver significant positive benefits" to the town centre.