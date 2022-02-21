Inquiry condemns delays in Borders teacher abuse case
An inquiry into a case of abuse by a teacher has described the time it took a council to report concerns to a child protection unit as "reprehensible".
Andrew Webster QC said this should have happened in October 2017 - but did not take place until about a year later.
Scottish Borders Council has now issued an apology to parents over the case.
Linda McCall, who was initially cleared of wrongdoing, was found guilty last year of assaulting five vulnerable children between 2016 and 2017.
An independent inquiry was ordered into the case, and its report has now been made public.
The local authority will meet on Friday to discuss in full its findings and recommendations.
The families have previously told BBC Scotland of the "life-changing trauma" that had been caused by the case.
The inquiry found that the council's procedures meant concerns should have been raised with the child protection unit in October 2017.
It added that there were further occasions when they could have been reported, and the council "compounded its failure" to act promptly.
Mr Webster said the fact that it took until October 2018 for the case to be taken to the child protection unit was "reprehensible".
He said he could not rule out that the delay had caused "unnecessary harm" to children and that it had undoubtedly caused distress for parents.
He also criticised the local authority's failure to recognise the significance of the conduct being alleged and deficiencies in its training in the reporting of child protection concerns.
The inquiry has made 10 recommendations in light of its findings including:
- Improving child protection training
- Reviewing child protection and disciplinary procedures
- Improving communication with parents
Council leader Mark Rowley said what had happened was "shocking and completely unacceptable" and "should never have happened".
He said the local authority had written to parents to apologise.
He said he was sorry matters had not been referred to the child protection unit at their earliest opportunity and for the council's failure to communicate appropriately with parents.
"Most of all, the council apologises wholeheartedly that the incidents of abuse occurred in the first place," he said.
"We must now learn from these mistakes and ensure they are never repeated."
Carol Hamilton, executive member for children and young people, said the report made "very uncomfortable reading" and the council "should have done much better".
The council will meet to discuss the inquiry's findings on Friday and look at any changes required as a result of its recommendations.