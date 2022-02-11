Black grouse site cleared to help mating ritual
- Published
A bid is being made to help reverse a "significant population loss" of black grouse in southern Scotland.
An area of non-native trees will be removed near Loch Bradan in the Galloway Forest Park.
It will help sustain one of the largest sites in southern Scotland for lekking - the mating ritual of the black grouse.
Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) has received support from NatureScot to carry out the work.
The area where the work will be carried out is part of a much larger network habitat.
FLS said removing the trees and making the area more open would allow the birds to fly between leks - where the birds strut and display their feathers - to ensure connectivity.
Environment forester Kim Kirkbride said there had been a large fall in population in Dumfries and Galloway over the last 15 years but Galloway Forest Park is home to some of the remaining black grouse in southern Scotland.
She said work like this - backed by £30,000 from NatureScot - was key to assisting the survival of the species.
"The area surrounding Loch Bradan has been a successful lek for at least 10 years," she said.
"By restoring the habitat to optimal conditions for the black grouse, we hope to see it go from strength to strength in the years ahead."
NatureScot's head of biodiversity Dr Katherine Leys said habitat loss and overgrazing had seen the long-term decline of the "iconic Scottish species".
However, she said its nature restoration fund was helping to tackle the major threats of biodiversity loss and climate change.