Melrose bypass fatal crash victim identified
Police have identified a man who died in a car crash on the A6091 in Melrose earlier this month.
Stuart Finnie, 30, from Gavinton in Berwickshire, died at the scene of the accident - involving his Seat Ibiza and a Mini - at about 08:35 on 1 February.
A 57-year-old woman was taken to hospital in Edinburgh for treatment but is expected to be released in the coming days.
Police said their thoughts were with Mr Finnie's family and friends.
They have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the crash.