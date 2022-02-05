Driver dies in A68 crash in the Scottish Borders
A driver has died after a crash in the Scottish Borders.
The 27-year-old was driving a silver Ford Fusion on the A68 southbound near St Boswells when it came off the road at about 20:15 on Friday.
Emergency services attended but the man, who was the sole occupant, died at the scene.
The road was closed for more than seven hours for recovery and investigation work but reopened in the early hours of Saturday.
Sgt Scott Kirkpatrick said police inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
Officers are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area at the time, or who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.