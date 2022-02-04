Historic Innerleithen mill secures new mountain biking role
A deal has been agreed to buy an old mill building in the Borders for conversion to a new mountain bike innovation centre.
The project is being backed by the Borderlands growth deal funded by the UK and Scottish governments.
The conversion of the former Caerlee Mill in Innerleithen is seen as a key development for southern Scotland.
It has been predicted it will create more than 400 jobs across the area over 10 years.
The old mill was previously identified as the preferred site for the development.
It is hoped a planning application for its conversion can be submitted by the spring.
What was Caerlee mill?
The mill was built by Alexander Brodie in 1788 and added to over the years.
It was the first water-powered textile mill in the Borders and is considered "highly significant" by Historic Environment Scotland as signalling the start of the industrialisation of the area.
Its success led to a great increase in the local population from 463 in 1841 to 2,313 by 1881 and at its peak it employed about 400 workers.
However, it suffered like many other textile firms in more recent times and more than 100 staff lost their jobs in 2010 when JJ & HB, formerly Ballantyne Cashmere, went into administration.
A management takeover saved the site but it closed for good in 2013 at which time it was Scotland's oldest continually-operating textile mill.
The overall project is being delivered by South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), with support from partners Edinburgh Napier University (ENU) and Scottish Borders Council (SBC).
It includes a bike park and a "trail lab" - to help develop bike trails in the area.
The new centre will allow the development of innovative products and services as well as training and testing for cyclists.
The project is also seen as preserving an important part of Scotland's industrial heritage.
SBC leader Mark Rowley said buying the mill was an "important milestone" which would allow plans to move ahead to enhance the area's reputation as a top mountain biking destination.
He said it could help stimulate business growth and create a "more diverse" regional economy.
Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said many people already visited the area for its "stunning scenery, rich history, and wealth of outdoor activities".
He said the investment could build on that and help create jobs and growth.