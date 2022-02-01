Newtown St Boswells father thanks son for 'gift of life'
- Published
A father from the Borders has spoken of his gratitude about receiving the "gift of life" from his son.
Peter Brotherston, 63, of Newtown St Boswells, was given a life-saving transplant when his son, Mark, donated his kidney.
It has freed him from dialysis and got him back on his bike to enjoy road cycling.
Mr Brotherston said he was already close to his son but the transplant had created a "special bond".
The journey began more than 20 years ago when he was being monitored for a heart issue and blood tests detected problems with his kidneys.
In late 2015, it was found their function was deteriorating.
At that point the family started exploring options, and when living donation was raised, son Mark and daughter Claire said they wanted to help.
The process of Mark, 39, becoming a donor took about a year, and the transplant went ahead on 16 May 2018.
Mr Brotherston said that prior to the operation his health had deteriorated significantly.
"I was extremely tired all the time," he said.
"I would come home from work, fall asleep on the sofa and then sleep all night. I just felt I couldn't catch up with the tiredness.
"Gradually I developed an incredibly sore head and it just got worse and worse. It was like a brain fog that never lifted."
He initially did not want his children to consider donation but eventually it went ahead and Mr Brotherston said the outcome had been "amazing".
'Fitness plummeted'
"The difference between my fitness now and then is night and day. It really is the gift of life," he said.
"The change in my health was quite quick, the sore head was immediately gone and my recovery went really well. I was back at work after five months.
"My fitness had plummeted but I've built it up gradually. I do a lot of road cycling and last year I did just under 3,500 miles on my indoor bike whilst shielding."
He paid tribute to the transplant team and said it had also strengthened his relationship with his son.
"Me and Mark are close but this has brought us even closer," he said.
"It's quite a special bond. He supported me and I supported him through it.
"But I have him to thank for the life I have now."
'Unruly teenager'
His son said he would "do anything" for his father.
"I was an unruly teenager, so I suppose I felt it was something I could do to give something back for what I put the parents through all those years ago," he said.
"My dad is so close to my kids, and I remember how close I was to my grandparents growing up, so I wanted that for them.
"He was still only in his late 50s so he had a life to live, so there was no question in my head about doing it."
He said his own recovery had been "fine" and the transplant had not affected his life all.
Jen Lumsdaine, lead nurse with Living Donation Scotland, said it showed how it could transform a life.
"Living donation is an exceptional gift, and although Scotland has an opt out system of organ and tissue donation, living kidney donation continues to play a vital part in improving transplant numbers, so more lives can be saved and transformed," she said.