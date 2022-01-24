Could common ridings return this summer?
- Published
Organisers of the traditional Scottish Borders summer festivals have started to unveil plans for the events last held three years ago.
Ceremonies across the region had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.
As restrictions start to ease across Scotland it is hoped they can be held for the first time since 2019.
Hundreds of people take part in events to ride the historic boundaries of many towns throughout the area.
The common ridings and other festivals - many of them dating back for centuries - were early casualties of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
It had been hoped they could return last year but they were shelved again amid ongoing uncertainty about what format - if any - they could take.
This year, organisers of a range of events have started planning to see their return.
Hawick Common Riding, which kicks off the celebrations, saw its committee announce recently that it intended to go ahead for the "wellbeing and economy" of the town.
It said it would endeavour to hold the event in line with any Scottish government guidelines.
Hawick provost Watson McAteer said its return would be a boost to the area.
"Everybody looks forward to the common riding," he said.
"It's a huge thing and its absence has been felt in the town.
"It has a big role to play in the community and while the committee has done really well over the two years when it has been suspended, getting back to the real thing is what everybody wants."
The organisers of the Reivers Week in Duns, Peebles' Beltane Festival, Selkirk Common Riding and Jethart Callants festival have also announced plans to hold their celebrations this year.
A date of 2 July has been pencilled in for the Braw Lads' Gathering in Galashiels and 6 August for Lauder Common Riding.
Melrose Festival is planned for 19 to 26 June, Langholm Common Riding on 29 July and West Linton's Whipman events could run in early June.
More details on all the celebrations - and the formats they will be able to take - are expected in the weeks to come.